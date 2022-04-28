Five PT deputies filed a class action this Wednesday (27.Apr.2022) in the Federal Court of the Federal District asking for compensation for alleged damages caused to the State by former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil). read the intact (1.5 MB).

Rui Falcão (SP), Erika Kokay (DF), Natalia Bonavides (RN), José Guimarães (EC) and Paulo Pimenta (RS) claim that Moro harmed the legality, impersonality and administrative morality and practiced illegal acts by deviating from the purpose of his function as a judge.

Congressmen say Moro has benefited from economic and political advantages “spurious”, how “consequence of his reckless conduct and harmful to the national interest”. They ask for the cataloging of acts practiced by the then judge that have the “a form of abuse and excess in decision-making in processes of the so-called Operation ‘Lava Jato’”.

The action does not set an amount to be reimbursed, and proposes that the amount should be determined in the sentence.

The deputies argue that the law promotes reparation for acts perpetrated by public agents who “subverts institutional normality to its own advantage”. They cite behaviors considered “profoundly alien to the dictates” taxes on judicial activity:

authorization of telephone interception of the defense of ex-president Lula;

Lula’s coercive driving determination;

disclosure of telephone conversations “with the clear aim of convulsing society and institutions”;

They also cite the fact that the former judge accepted an invitation to become the president’s Minister of Justice. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and of having been hired to work in an international consultancy, after leaving the government.

They also make reference to Moro’s electoral intention, stating that he “he launched himself as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic based on the fame and political capital acquired by his performance as a magistrate”.

“The time has come for the ex-judge, ex-minister and now pre-candidate Sérgio Moro (hereinafter, Defendant) to repair society for his conduct that threatens public property and administrative morality, which had severe impacts on the country’s economy. and in its democratic and institutional stability”, say the deputies.

The lawsuit claims that the Lava Jato operation was conducted in a “spectacular way” and that, combined with the actions of the ex-judge “caused deep economic losses to the public coffers of the Union, of mixed capital companies, of public companies, also negatively affecting the fiscal interest of the Federal District, Brazilian states and municipalities”.

“The persecutory rage of the magistrate conducting the “Lava Jato” atrophied the production chains of the oil and gas and civil construction sectors, reducing them to a tiny fraction of what had previously subsisted. The infrastructure works – which were once the lever for generating jobs, expanding investments and creating demands – were stopped, causing the harmful social effects of unemployment in the country”.

Moro published a video this Wednesday (Apr 27) on his profile on twitter rebutting the PT’s action. He said the party was responsible for wiping out the economy and jobs.”combining incompetence and corruption”. The former judge also defended Lava Jato, and stated that the operation “prevented Petrobras from going bankrupt”.

Read the full text of Sergio Moro’s statement, posted on his Twitter profile at 4:22 pm on April 27, 2022:

“There are times when you don’t know if the PT is a political party or a group of comedians. The novelty of the time is that some PT deputies have filed a lawsuit against me asking for compensation for alleged damages that Lava Jato would have caused.

“I will briefly recall here the trail of mud that the PT left over 14 years. And you decide who harmed whom.

“Purchase of deputies in the famous Mensalão case, overpriced refineries, financing for a port in Cuba, Petrolão.

“Only one Petrobras manager, during the PT government, received more than US$ 100 million in bribes. One manager only. And he said that the PT received much more.

“It was the PT that ended the economy and jobs, combining incompetence and corruption. Lava Jato prevented Petrobras from going bankrupt, and allowed it to recover more than R$6 billion. So who, do you think, should repay whom?

“Stay tuned. If you take a nap, they’ll come right back. And they’re going to go after everyone who was against corruption in their government. Including you who took to the streets.”