The adrenaline of driving at maximum speed to score a goal, now you can be anywhere. Psyonix announced this Tuesday a new version of Rocket league, which will be available soon on mobile devices.

The San Diego developer presented a trailer with alpha gameplay of the new title, which will be named Rocket League Sideswipe. This will be a totally new and independent game from the original, created entirely from scratch to provide a unique experience.

Rocket League Sideswipe will be a free game for devices ios Y Android, adapting the essence and characteristic competitiveness of the title to take it everywhere.

What will it be like to play Rocket League on mobile?

Car soccer will take place in 2 minute quick games with a fresh perspective on the field. As can be seen in the official video, the players will see everything horizontally in search of reaching the rival goal, which also has a different aspect to make the matches more dynamic.

Of course, you can play with your friends thanks to the online mode, no matter where they are, whether in 1v1 or 2v2 duels. The mobile controls can be used easily, as they are extremely intuitive on the touch screen. In this way, both veterans of Rocket league as the most novice they will be able to enjoy the adrenaline of soccer with vehicles.

Sideswipe will also feature advanced mechanics for those looking to rank up like in the Rocket league original. In addition, it will allow you to tune your car however you want to take all your style on the court.

More news regarding online ranked matches, as well as the official release date, will be announced very soon. In the meantime, we can only wait for a beta test to arrive in our region in the coming months.

