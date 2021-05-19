Psyonyx, the video game developer best known for Rocket league, has just announced that its game that combines cars and soccer will have new aesthetic content available for its players and will be the Formula 1 Fan Pack.

You can get the ‘Formula 1 Fan Pack‘via the Item Shop Rocket league and will include the ‘Formula 1 2021’ Car with a unique Decal, 10 F1 Team Decals, and ‘Pirelli’ Wheels.

Added to this we will have a Player Sign ‘Formula 1‘available for free also from May 20. All teams competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship will have their current uniforms in the pack for Rocket league and are next:

Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN

Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda

Alpine F1 Team

Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team

Scuderia Ferrari

Uralkali Haas F1 Team

McLaren F1 Team

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Red Bull Racing Honda

Williams Racing

The alliance between Rocket League and Formula 1 will continue throughout the year

It is worth emphasizing that Rocket league it is not an event per year related to certain collaborations. For example, during January we had one of the NFL and eventually it was repeated in April to celebrate the Draft of this American Football league in the USA.

According to the information in the Psyonix release, this will be the beginning of a multi-year alliance between Rocket league and Formula 1, so this beautiful Fan Pack will be back for the remainder of the season.

Surely with him Fan pack of the Formula 1 there will also be an event of this race car competition within Rocket league that the users of this free-to-play will be able to play, it would only remain to corroborate this last data, because it is only an assumption on our part based on previous events.

Do you like that the game of Psyonix have your event with Formula 1? Do not stop sharing your comments with us through social media.

