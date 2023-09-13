Psychotherapist Crevalin called mystery a way to keep the spark in a couple

A healthy level of confidentiality and mystery between partners helps maintain the spark in a relationship for a long time, say psychotherapists Deborah Crevalin and Susie Masterson. Simple ways to assert personal independence as a couple named in a conversation with Insider.

Masterson is convinced that in a happy relationship, both partners almost always have some area of ​​life that the other has nothing to do with. According to her, this approach provides the couple with interesting topics for conversation even during periods of cooling of feelings.

The psychotherapist advised not to tell your partner about all the little things in everyday life and not to ask for emotional support or help with trifles. She believes that excessive openness encourages one of the couple to take on the role of parent and guardian, and the other to become a “child.” Masterson noted that this ultimately harms mutual attraction.

Crevalin added that one must not only be able to maintain independence, but also deliberately provoke the slight mystery that happens at the beginning of a relationship. For example, to refresh feelings, she suggested asking your partner to be ready for a date by a certain time and on a certain day, but not talking about the meeting place. The specialist believes that playfulness helps add spice and can become a seductive detail in a relationship.

Earlier, sex therapist Christine Lozano and doctor of psychology Talal Alsalim spoke about the signs of potential infidelity in a relationship. In their opinion, betrayal may be evidenced by the sudden clearing of chats in instant messengers and browser history.