The nature of bonds abhors a vacuum

Francois de Singly Emeritus Professor of Sociology, University of Paris

Containment, and, beyond that, the health crisis, has affected and is affecting relationships. For those who have switched to teleworking, no more time wasted near the coffee machine, the photocopier. If we have something important to communicate, we go on video. The followers of rationality are satisfied without realizing a significant disappearance. During the video meetings, the comments on the matches, on the children, on the weather, on the last series are no longer available. These “Secure resources” – in Erving Goffman’s sense, that is, ordinary conversation topics – convey little information, but it serves to maintain relationships. But the withdrawal into the home has the effect of reducing all that communication has that is phatic, of support for itself. It also concerns older people who space out their visits to stores and say a few words to the cashier. It’s hard for most of us to call a coworker we were exchanging a few words with in the hallway leading to our offices, or the person we chat with a little in the park, to call them just to ask if ” It’s okay ? “. Weak links (in the sense of intensity) not very visible, but essential, were the first destabilized, and continue to be so.

Fortunately, especially during the first confinement, there was a first compensation mechanism for the disappearance of weak ties: the exchange of cartoons. In the same day, you could receive the same one several times. The Covid served (and serves) as a binder to show our resistance: as long as a smile is required, the virus will not have us! Only teenagers were less disturbed because their secure resources with their panoply of smileys have always been available, they are used to “secondary / essential” exchanges with text messages, SMS. A second compensation mechanism was also triggered. We moved less, but we could more often call members of our family, friends to check on them. The crisis was able to reactivate links that are neither weak (like those of ordinary interactions) nor strong (those one maintains with those close to them, whether or not they are under the same roof). The ” take care of yourself “ has spread to “almost close”.

The crisis has allowed us to discover that many of us have under our elbow a store of relationships that can be awakened, possibly strengthened, in the event of personal disturbances. Thus, at the time of a marital disappearance, to correct the loss of the couple’s friends, then we wake up sleeping relationships, like teenage friends, “friends from before”. This is to say that the nature of relationships abhors a vacuum, it knows how to fill it when necessary. And confinement and semi-confinement reveal that the compensation does not necessarily take place with links of the same species (strong, weak, neither strong, nor weak). Hence this paradox, the reduction of weak links, of what seems to us in ordinary times “little things”, could be repaired by the reactivation of sleepy links that we let “slip away” over time. It has also been counterbalanced by links ignored in theories of social connection: namely relationships with animals. It is no coincidence that many people have tried to adopt a dog or cat that can be taken care of and who, by their requests, do good. The important thing is the link, these are the links (without trying to prioritize them).

Insecurity reduces the range of possibilities

Dominique Monchablon Psychiatrist, head of service at the Relais students-lycéens in Paris and at the Fondation Santé des enfants de France.

Among the students, the sudden onset of the pandemic broke into the rich and vibrant phantasmal nebula of a subject under construction, stretched like a bow bent towards the future. Collective insecurity and fear suddenly obscured the range of possibilities, reactivated in some of the problems of loss or abandonment, real or imaginary, and in most of them favored a regressive retreat towards the primitive links of childhood. which seemed to them, in the first instance, to be the most reliable source of internal security and material comfort. However “Growing up is by nature an aggressive act” (D. Winnicott) particularly in this last transition to adulthood where the student frees himself from family models and values ​​to operate his transformation, enriching an imposed biological filiation with a chosen intellectual filiation. This metamorphosis usually tints family relationships with conflictuality caught in the onset of the empowerment process.

Faced with the threat, the students were able to find, at the wrong time, the archaic register of bonds of affection and mutual dependence, nourished by tenderness and compassion for their elders that, paradoxically, their mere presence could endanger. For some, alas, the painful death of a parent could reaffirm, in their genealogy, the implicit mission assigned to their academic success: continuity, rupture or repair of an entire family destiny. But constrained by the circumstances, this return to the land, family, friends and childhood loves could generate, to an equal degree, the same delight and, ultimately, the same boredom. Because the student parenthesis is, in ordinary times, an irreversible switch from a closed ecosystem, that of the origins, to an open ecosystem, that of the field of possibilities. In risk-taking mode, the student becomes fully involved in the university community, students and teachers together, and makes decisive choices there, with a new freedom that is both anxiety-provoking and jubilant. From the melting pot of the world of peers, from this intense social and multicultural mix of confrontations of values ​​and experiences, the salient features of a shared, friendly, cultural, sporting, political group identity gradually emerge by small groups of strong solidarity here and there. This formidable support from the collective allows them to adapt to places and rhythm, to resist discouragement and dead ends, to clear their own path and finally to overcome this singular feeling of incompetence or imposture that sometimes seizes them on the threshold. of professional career. A chance to fall in love too, outside his familiar perimeter, a chance of exogamy. From the world of teachers, a shimmering heterogeneous universe, stand out charismatic figures, identifying models that are significant both in their personality, their presence in the world and in the professional universe that they embody, living, changing, exciting. And it is in the hubbub of the amphitheater, the foam of a fruitful disorder, that the student weaves his own universe of science, reason and reverie. The closure of universities has consigned the student to an always austere home whatever the perimeter, the whole world reduced to its screen. Then came the disenchantment of tele-teaching, a dry transmission of knowledge, structured and arid, without digression or breathing, a virtual socialization forgetting the topography of emotional overflows, a temporality that seems endless, an uncertain unresolved future and a hope that never ends. holds only by confidence in its own worth and in the promise of dawn …

A strengthening of “homophilia”

Guillaume Favre Lecturer in sociology at Toulouse-Jean-Jaurès University

The confinement and the constraints that accompanied it constituted a test for social relations. In the spring of 2020, we carried out a survey (1) among 16,000 people to study its effects. However, the health crisis is no longer an unexpected moment, which delimits a before and an after, but is part of time. We replicated this survey between December 2020 and January 2021 to study the longer-term effects.

The health measures applied have the effect of eliminating or weakening the contexts in which we usually operate: associative activities, sports, leisure, sometimes work or studies, etc. While we instead observed an increase in the frequency of contact with friends and family during the first confinement thanks to online communications, it is clear that this frequency has decreased considerably over time. For example, in January 2021, 42.2% of respondents indicated that they were in contact with their friends less often than usual, compared to 23.5% during the first confinement. There are no new encounters and the bonds that we lose are not renewed. The youngest are the most affected because they are more in group relations and their sociability is more dynamic. They lose more relationships in normal times but also create new ones more often. The restrictions linked to the crisis are catastrophic for them. It is also sometimes tragic for the elderly because they already have, in general, fewer links and each lost link can bring them closer to isolation. We received poignant comments in the survey about the loneliness of the elderly and those living alone.

These restrictions also have the effect of reinforcing certain forms of self that are usually observed. In a quasi-confinement situation, you have to choose to call or see each other, and priorities are established. The restrictions have the paradoxical effect of both constraining interactions and, at the same time, partially leaving the choice of people with whom to maintain contact, to confide, to exchange. We can thus observe a general reinforcement of a process of “homophilia”, the fact of being in relation with socially similar people. For example, while 45.5% of our friends had the same degree in 2018, this was the case for 54.8% of the friends we interacted with during confinement. It is also flagrant for relations between people of the same gender or of equivalent family situation. Contexts weaken, which reduces the constraints on our relationships and reinforces forms of social selection. This phenomenon even tends to increase slightly with the prolongation of the health crisis. However, if you only see people like yourself, you reduce your ability to ask questions or put yourself in other people’s shoes. A respondent told us: “We don’t just confine ourselves, we are confiding in our little bubbles. “

It is impossible for the moment to know if this cumulative trend of decreasing social life and strengthening forms of self will return to normal once the restrictions are lifted, but it now seems less and less possible than our social lives. come out unscathed.