Thursday, March 2, 2023
Psychophysiology | Air pollution hinders decision-making, it was found in a practical test

March 2, 2023
in World Europe
About traffic and burning leaves tiny particles in the air that we breathe into our bodies. They increase the risk of respiratory and heart diseases and dementia, among other things.

Now the researchers received support for their suspicions that small particles can also interfere with intellectual performance.

Researchers from Maastricht in the Netherlands and MIT University in the United States looked at the performances of 121 chess players in three different years in three different tournaments in Germany. At the same time, they measured the air composition of the arcades.

The premises also have their own particles floating around, but they are also carried in from the outside with the ventilation.

Field made worse moves and performed worse when there were more fine particles in the air, computer analyzes showed.

For example, the amount of carbon dioxide or the room temperature did not have the same effect. The result was also not explained by the noise or the opponent’s level.

The direct effect of air pollution on the players was confirmed by analyzing the changes in the winds that transport small particles.

“Completely random exposure to air pollution drives these people’s performance,” says an MIT economist enrolled in the research group Juan Palacios in the bulletin. Research published by Management Science.

Published in Tiede magazine 3/23.

