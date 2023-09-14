The essay has recently been translated into Spanish Disconnected, where Steve Taylor talks about how narcissistic or psychopathic people abound in the centers of power—political, business, or otherwise. The book of this Professor of Psychology at Leeds Beckett University use the term pathocracy to describe disturbed people who are in charge of countries or organizations, with little or no empathy for the suffering their decisions cause.

Taylor sees his cruelty as a result of his disconnection from humanity, at the polar opposite of the compassion that allows us to connect with the suffering of others. This type of leaders rule in a patriarchal and hierarchical way, in addition to responding with bellicosity against those who do not think alike. Everyone will think of more than one example—some painfully topical—that fits this model.

in his book The wisdom of psychopathspublished three years ago in Spain, psychology doctor Kevin Dutton maintains that psychopathic traits are very common in successful leaders, since their own disorder helps them thrive.

Let’s see, according to this Oxford and Cambridge researcher, eight characteristics of those who exercise their power from the pathocracy:

Social influence. The narcissist and most psychopaths love the spotlight. They handle themselves well in front of the public, who perceive them as charismatic beings.

Fearlessness. What the average citizen would not dare to say, the disturbed leader will express naturally, and the same happens with his actions, which is why this type of leaders usually undertake risky adventures.

Immunity to stress. Difficulties, protests and even anger get on him, he likes to swim against the current. In the midst of the conflict he feels at home. A competitive advantage over softer opponents.

Machiavellian egocentrism. Who directs from the pathocracy It seeks its place in history, regardless of the price that the victims have to pay, who will be considered collateral effects of a greater good.

Rebellious nonconformity. As the protagonist of the biography Limonov, where Emmanuel Carrère describes his dangerous lack of concern regarding the results of his actions. The attempted invasion of Russia by Napoleon or Hitler would be two other well-known examples.

Coldness. Steve Taylor calls it disconnection to explain the lack of sensitivity towards the suffering of others, something that is also experienced by someone who is a victim of workplace harassment.

Curiously, many people tend to associate empathic profiles with ineffectiveness. Perhaps for this reason, surveys in the United States negatively value the work of presidents considered “discreet” such as Jimmy Carter or Gerald Ford, while those who possess the attributes that we have seen previously are perceived as having authority to solve problems.

Returning to psychopaths, Taylor points out that many of them had a traumatic childhood, whether due to parental neglect or being witnesses or victims of episodes of violence. Once they have developed psychopathic behavior, many therapists consider it almost impossible to heal them, precisely because they do not believe that they are wrong, much less sick. The author of Disconnected recommends meditation as a possible remedy to heal. However, the person must be able to pause, forget the external enemy and look towards a much more difficult and terrible one: the one that lives inside.

Another way to transformation is direct contact with those who have suffered their actions, as has happened in meetings between terrorists and relatives of victims. In these cases, the aggressor can no longer hide behind an idea, because they have before them a human being who could be their brother, their daughter or themselves, which facilitates the miracle of connection.

Gandhi’s letters to Hitler

—Can the heart of a representative of the pathocracy? History seems to deny this. Proof of this was what happened in 1939, when Gandhi decided to write to Hitler after learning of the invasion of Czechoslovakia. He headed the letter with an empathetic: “Dear friend,” and said: “Would you please listen to the request of someone who has deliberately avoided the method of war and achieved considerable success?”

—We do not know if the letter reached Hitler, who never responded, but a year later Gandhi tried again with a second letter, in which he begged to “stop the war” by appealing to his sense of humanity.

—Both attempts were a failure, which confirms that it is not easy to try to make this type of profile think.

Francesc Miralles He is a writer and journalist who is an expert in psychology.