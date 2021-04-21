The series “Die Schlange” is running on Netflix. It’s about a murderer who killed vacationers in the seventies. Why are we looking at this? A conversation with the psychiatrist Henning Saß about the predictability of psychopaths.

Disturbingly self-absorbed: Tahar Rahim as Charles Sobhraj and Jenna Coleman as his lover Marie-Andrée Leclerc in the Netflix series “The Snake”, which tells of the murders of hippies, the suffering of relatives and lengthy trials. Image: BBC / © Mammoth Screen

Mr. Saß, do you remember the case of Charles Sobhraj, who killed at least a dozen backpackers in Southeast Asia forty years ago?

By the time he was arrested and sentenced in the 1970s, I had already begun writing reports. But I didn’t deal with the story at the time.

Still, can you understand that now, decades later, we are watching a Netflix series about the life of this serial killer and reading every interview he has given?

Life stories like Charles Sobhraj’s are sensational and unusual. They have no point of contact with their own life. At first glance, they seem incomprehensible to us. Of course it is understandable that one is interested in it. This fixation arises from a certain interest in sensation.