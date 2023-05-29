In the past few hours, the official Australian / New Zealand Xbox profile has published a sort of riddle that would seem to suggest the possible announcement Of Psychonauts 3 atXbox Games Showcase next June 11th.

“What does that mean?” reads the post, which includes a tic-tac-toe-style board with a series of letters filling in the boxes. “No, seriously, someone help us.” The characters present can compose the phrase “PSYCHO XXX” and it is difficult to be a coincidence, especially when there are only a few days left at the Xbox Games Showcase.

Of course, there are conflicting opinions on the matter, given that historically the regional accounts of both Xbox and PlayStation seem to have never been used to anticipate announcements with a teasersbut there’s always a first time.

In the meantime, the well-known insider Klobrille has compiled a possible list of Xbox Game Showcase games, which among other things includes a possible announcement by just Double Fine Productions.

In concrete terms, the reveal of a new Psychonauts it shouldn’t be surprising, if we consider that Psychonauts 2 has received excellent marks from the international press, even placing itself as the title with the highest average mark among the new releases of 2021 on Opencritic.

While waiting to understand how things are, how about refreshing your memory regarding the quality of the franchise by taking a look at our review of Psychonauts 2?