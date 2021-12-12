It Takes Two, Deathloop and Metroid Dread have also been protagonists at the Bilbao video game festival.

The last game of Double Fine It hasn’t stopped receiving praise since it hit the market this summer, with a sequel we’ve had to wait over 15 years for. Psychonauts 2 has been a success and after being nominated in the last edition of The Game Awards, the title of Tim Schafer has risen with the Titanium Award for Game of the Year at the Fun & Serious Game Festival.

It’s really what we’ve been doing, creating new worldsTim schaferIn this eleventh edition, the video game festival has returned to the presence in the BEC of Barakaldo, and has done it with the participation of Tim Schafer himself, the executive producer of Back 4 Blood, Lianne papp, Mauricio Garcia from The Game Kitchen, Marina Gonzalez by Deconstructeam and Arturo Monedero from TLR Games, among others.

Fun & Serious Game Festival 2021. Photograph by Koldo Larrea.

“Running an independent game studio has a lot of fun things to do and a lot of freedom, but also a lot of night terrors and existential dread every day wondering if you’re going to close next month, “Schafer confessed in his talk. The director of Psychonauts 2 has also noted that his favorite part of the job is invent new worlds. “It’s really what we’ve been doing; creating new worlds,” Schafer explained.

Titanium Awards 2021

In 3Djuegos we cannot stop recommending the Double Fine action platforms, and if you want to know more, remember that you have available our analysis of Psychonauts 2, where we tell you why you will want to explore their settings and how its great story will catch you.

