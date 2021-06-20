Psychonauts 2 has reportedly been developed with “no crunch”.

According to a tweet posted by a senior producer from Double Fine over the weekend, the “amazing” team has created “something so special” and has managed to do so without crunch, the industry term given to intense and often mandatory overtime that many studios require in order to get games completed in time to meet their release dates.

“Fun fact: Psychonauts 2 has had no crunch,” announced Double Fine’s Kevin Johnson on Twitter (thanks, TheGamer).

“The team has been amazing and I’m proud to have been a part of something so special that’s been made in the schedule we set forth. I think you’ll have fun too.”

Fun fact: Psychonauts 2 has had no crunch The team has been amazing and I’m proud to have been a part of something so special that’s been made in the schedule we set forth. I think you’ll have fun too. ? – Kevin Johnson (@ KevinJohnson_25) June 19, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

As announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Psychonauts 2 is arriving on 25th August.

The third-person platformer has seen a series of delays, with developer Double Fine previously explaining that it needed more time to bring it up to standard, and that the studio needed time to adjust to its acquisition by Microsoft.

It’s expected to release on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, and will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.