What’s new from Double Fine, a Microsoft studio, goes on sale on PC, Xbox and PlayStation the same day.

Since Double Fine became part of Xbox Games Studios there has always been talk of a possible exclusive to Psychonauts 2, but on several occasions the team led by Tim Schafer has made it clear that the new Psychonauts is multiplatform. During E3 2021 its launch date was finally specified, without mention of PlayStation, but the authors of this action adventure, puzzles and platforms have made it clear that there is no temporary exclusive involved.

“It has been an intense week but we want to clarify some things now that we have also been able to confirm them with the backers [de la campaña de financiación colectiva]. First, some of you have asked if Psychonauts 2 is a temporary Xbox exclusive, “they comment on their social networks;” but no. The release date on PlayStation consoles is the same as on Xbox. “However, they add, Xbox Series X | S players will have an enhanced version that will not be available on PS5.

“The PlayStation version is based on PS4 with backward compatibility with PlayStation 5“They report. Without going into technical details, Double Fine confirms that only the game on Xbox Series X | S will support the HDR on consoles. “We hope to share more details about the resolution and performance of the game in the future,” they advise. The team behind Psychonauts 2 has announced that there will also be news about the story and other aspects of this long-awaited adventure video game soon.

As we are telling you these days, the new trailer for Psychonauts 2 at E3 2021 served to confirm the launch date of the video game which, except for last minute changes, will be released exclusively in digital format, except for the special editions that were funded at the time. in the successful collective campaign of FIG. Like other Xbox Game Studios team developments, Psychonauts 2 is expected to be available on Xbox Game Pass, a service you can join these days by paying one euro for your first three months of subscription.

