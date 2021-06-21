Another highly anticipated game joins the list of projects that escape these bad practices.

The stories about creatives making Extra hours they had continuously become so common in recent times that it almost seemed inevitable that, to a greater or lesser degree, development teams would suffer from the dreaded crunch. Fortunately, in recent months the story seems to have changed direction and now, what is being celebrated is completing a job without subjecting creatives to marathon days of work. The last to congratulate themselves on this has been the team of Double Fine with his promising Psychonauts 2.

The team has been amazing and I am proud to be part of something so specialKevin Johnson“The team has been incredible and I am proud to be part of something so special, and to have done it according to the planned schedule,” Kevin Johnson, the producer of this colorful action, puzzle and platform adventure, wrote on social media. These words are accompanied by a much more direct message: “a curious fact: Psychonauts 2 has been developed without crunching”, warned the creative.

Just a few days ago, Insomniac Games celebrated that Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart has been created without suffering crunch. The best of all? That there are only a few weeks left to enjoy at home the promising Psychonauts 2, which during the E3 2021 presented new trailer and release date.

With the month of August In the spotlight, Double Fine once again made it clear that his new adventure will be released that same day on PlayStation consoles, but without an improved version on PS5. We will have to wait a little longer for the study led by Tim Schafer to specify other technical aspects of Psychonauts 2 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

