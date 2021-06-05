Microsoft seems ready to have a pretty hectic E3. The Xbox and Bethesda joint event It is scheduled to kick off on June 13, 2021, and as that time approaches, speculation, leaks and rumors about what we may or may not see are increasing.

In the case of the title developed by Double Fine, Psychonauts 2 could have a space within the Xbox conference during E3 2021, where its release date could have been revealed in the company of a new gameplay or trailer. But now, as we have discovered through Steam, the Psychonauts 2 release date would have leaked, so it would no longer be a surprise to know your desired date during E3.

Psychonauts 2 possible release date leaked

Via Steam, Psychonauts 2 appears within a list of games that will be released on August 25, 2021. It was later changed to 2021, but it kept appearing on that list. So it seems that this second installment could arrive much earlier than expected, just at the end of the summer. Also, we remind you that Psychonauts 2 can now be pre-loaded on Xbox.

Obviously this information will have to be taken with a grain of salt, but it seems that the release date of Psychonauts 2 could be officially revealed during the Xbox event at E3 2021. As a third-person platform experience, Psychonauts 2 follows the story of Raz, who teams up with a group of friends to rescue psychonaut Truman Zanotto. Players will launch into dangerous missions and go through different locations to accomplish missions one after another.