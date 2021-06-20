Psychonauts 2 has now come to completion, after a path that lasted several years and also rather difficult, at least in its first phase, so we are pleased to know that development has been brought forward without resorting to the crunch.

To confirm the matter is the senior Producer of Double Fine, Kevin Johnson, who wrote on Twitter that Psychonauts 2 was developed without crunch, a topic that has now become quite the order of the day with regard to videogame development, being a bad practice but extremely widespread in the current market.

“The team has been fantastic and I am proud to be part of something so special that it was done according to a fixed program, I think you will have a lot of fun too, “Johnson added. Psychonauts 2 has gone through quite a long development, starting as a crowdfunding project and also with some uncertainty on the economic viability front.

Things changed dramatically with the acquisition of Double Fine by Microsoft, which allowed the team to complete the project with much greater peace of mind, also being able to insert content that had previously been removed due to lack of time and resources, such as some boss fights and other levels.

Probably thanks to this new situation, Psychonauts 2 was finally completed in a more extensive way and without having to resort to the crunch. Of the game we have seen gameplay video and release date at E3 2021.