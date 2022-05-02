The Double Fine title accumulates several nominations for best game of the year and various awards from the video game world.

2021 has given us very powerful releases, but we can safely say that Double Fine has been crowned. His Psychonauts 2 has won the affection of the public, as well as several nominations for game of the year and various awards from the world of video games. And it is that its premise has not only fallen in love with phil spencerwho considers him the biggest candidate for GOTY, but has also caught the interest of a good handful of players.

My leadership has delivered the highest rated and best selling Double Fine game to dateLisette Titre-MontgomeryWithout giving concrete figures, we now know that Psychonauts 2 is the game best seller by DoubleFine. So he comments Lisette Titre-Montgomeryart director and developer, in a Twitter post announcing her departure from developer: “Thank you all for trusting me to bring the world of Psychonauts 2 to life. My leadership has resulted in Double Fine’s top rated and best selling game till the date”.

After these words, Titre-Montgomery recalls some of the awards and nominations given to Psychonauts 2 and ends with an emotional farewell: “I am so proud of my team and what we have achieved. I am happy to leave this camp better than i found it“. It should be noted that the Double Fine proposal is found on Xbox Game Pass since the first dayso developers have every reason to celebrate this bestseller.

In our analysis of Psychonauts 2 we tell you that Double Fine has managed to make us fall in love even more thanks to the excellent use of the platform and his way of approaching topics as sensitive as mental health. And, in the absence of knowing the developer’s plans around its successful franchise, we will not lose sight of the multiple projects it has in development.

