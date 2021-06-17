The Xbox Game Showcase Extended is proving to be an excellent opportunity for Microsoft to more calmly show the titles coming in the coming months on their console and on the Game Pass. Psychonauts 2 is one of the most anticipated titles by fans, who will be happy to know that a 7-minute gameplay video of the game was shown during the showcase, which we report below.

The video showed clips of gameplay between platform and “brain exploration” of particular characters such as Dr. Caligosto Loboto, who returns in the Psychonauts sequel with very important information for Raz.

Furthermore, Schafer confirmed that at the center of the game is a mystery that ties Raz’s family to the Psychonaut. All with the dangerous Maligula, the game’s main villain ready to sow panic.