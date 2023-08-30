Psychology | Young people today are shyer than before – smart devices reduce face-to-face interaction

Generation Z representatives, i.e. loosely translated “zoomers” are shyer than the previous generation Y, i.e. millennials, are reporting Canadian researchers in the journal Psychogical Science.

of McMaster University by Louis Schmidt and about 800 students between the ages of 17 and 25 participated in the colleagues’ research.

Millennials surveyed at the turn of the millennium felt they were less shy than Zoomers at the same age ten years later.

Previous studies have already shown that zoomers are more depressed, more anxious, lonelier, more reserved and more security-oriented than others.

Researchers speculate that the increase in empathy in the younger age group is due to the fact that face-to-face interaction has decreased.

Zoomers, born between 1997 and 2012, have lived their childhood with social media and smartphones, while millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, only got access to them as young adults.

Since zoomers have been in the magic circle of smartphones since childhood, according to the researchers, they have had fewer opportunities to develop their interaction skills.

This has increased isolation and reserve in social situations.

Published in Tiede magazine 10/2023.