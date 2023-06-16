Summer 2013. Coverciano, internal day. Daniele De Rossi receives the news that the new Roma coach will be Rudi Garcia. I turn to Pirlo and say to him: “Look who we’ve got…”. In those days there was talk of Allegri and honestly I have my doubts”. Six months later, Daniele again. “I thank God that we took “Porompompero”. You can win with someone like him.”

It didn’t happen to Roma, but the Frenchman certainly left his mark, showing excellent psychological ability and uncommon media ability. All inserted in tactical dictates that are based on the 4-3-3, ready to veer easily towards the 4-2-3-1, useful for winning a surprising French title (with the French Cup) at the helm of Lille in the 2011. In short, on paper Spalletti’s universe doesn’t seem that far away, also because Garcia, despite having less ball possession, also loves a solid defense – if needed, in very close quarters – with very fast counterattacks. In this sense, first Gervinho and then Salah were his prophets, especially when they had the opportunity to be launched into the spaces by people with velvet feet like Totti, Pjanic and Dzeko.

Three postcards

—

It may be that his father, of Andalusian origins, called him Rudi in honor of the cyclist Altig, but the Frenchman – first a footballer and then an athletic trainer – is also used to pedaling uphill. In yellow and red, for example, he had arrived in one of the black moments, given that in May the historic knockout in the final of the Italian Cup against Lazio had taken place. Well, Garcia doesn’t get discouraged and his Roma starts with a string of 10 victories in a row that takes them to the top of the championship. The derby also happened in this streak, which this time was won 2-0. Enough for Rudi to polish one of his mottos that have become legend: “We have brought the church back to the center of the village”. An extraordinary season came out of it, but which is “only” worth 2nd place, because the final 85 points crash against the 102 of the titanic Juve. It is immediately clear that the black and whites will be the black beast, and if the concept were not clear, the 3-2 defeat in Turin, at the dawn of the second season in yellow and red, explains it. The protests are furious and the gesture of the violin by Garcia towards the referee Rocchi makes history. “I’m always against injustice,” says Rudi. Roma finished second once again, but the gap with the Bianconeri seemed to grow. The French point this out and the property doesn’t like him. Moral: the third year, which was born in the sign of dreams (the signing of Dzeko and Salah above all), already ends for Garcia in January, when he is sacked with the team in 5th place. His place was taken by Luciano Spalletti, who virtually gave him back the baton seven years later. Who says fate doesn’t have a sense of humor?