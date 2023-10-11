Psychology | When she could have rested, Katri Kilpiäinen ironed the sheets and washed the floor – This is the anxiety of high functioning

Katri Kilpiäinen suffered from anxiety, even though she looked accomplished on the outside. “I didn’t act despite my anxiety, but specifically because I was anxious”

Katri Kilpiäinen was a super achiever who replaced lunch with a bread roll, worked up a sweat in spinning classes and even ironed sheets. Then she had a reckless crying fit. Such is the so-called high-functioning anxiety, where the bad feeling is hidden under the achievement.

Again had to take running bun.

Seven, eight years ago Katri Kilpiäinen his vocabulary included a word that he used to mean a roll that replaced a proper lunch on busy days.

Kilpiäinen of Juuksämpylän sauntered down the workplace corridor on his way to the next meeting.

At that time, in the mid-2010s, Kilpiäinen was busy working in the media industry.