Monday, January 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Psychology | We mate with our kind, but the essence of love changes over time – See what kind of love your relationship represents

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2023
in World Europe
0

According to a professor from the United States, there are three main factors in love, the combinations of which create seven types of love. See what kind of love your relationship represents.

What are we looking for when we are looking for a partner?

A person who resembles us.

“Humans have such a basic mating trait that we like the same, that is, we look for people like ourselves,” says the professor of mental health Anna Keski-Rahkonen from the University of Helsinki.

#Psychology #mate #kind #essence #love #time #kind #love #relationship #represents

See also  Basic Finns People of Satakunta: Laura Huhtasaari leaves the European Parliament
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

France | The Paris attack was carried out with a metal hook - the perpetrator was charged with attempted murder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result