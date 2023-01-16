Psychology | We mate with our kind, but the essence of love changes over time – See what kind of love your relationship represents

According to a professor from the United States, there are three main factors in love, the combinations of which create seven types of love. See what kind of love your relationship represents.

What are we looking for when we are looking for a partner?

A person who resembles us.

“Humans have such a basic mating trait that we like the same, that is, we look for people like ourselves,” says the professor of mental health Anna Keski-Rahkonen from the University of Helsinki.