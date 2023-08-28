Psychology | The intellectual drug weakened thinking in the test, instead of efficiency, the result was vigor

Finger may go into the mouth when faced with a challenging work or school task. That’s why more and more young adults around the world are resorting to concentration drugs, or “smart drugs”, used in the treatment of ADHD.

They are believed to improve intellectual performance, even if you have not been diagnosed with an activity or attention disorder.

However, when doing a demanding task, the smart drug can make you dumb, says a new study published in the journal Science Advances research.

For research forty adults aged 18 to 35 without attention deficit disorder participated. They got to do a task measuring intellectual performance.

In the task, the participants had to pile as many valuable objects as possible into an imaginary backpack without exceeding the weight limit set for the backpack.

The purpose was to assemble a backpack as valuable as possible within the weight limit.

Some of the participants were given one of the three most popular concentration drugs, some received a placebo.

The participants and the researchers did not know in advance whether the subject received the drug or snow.

Antipsychotics those who used spent significantly more time on the task. In addition, they were more motivated and compared to the placebo group, they tried more combinations to fill the backpack.

“But all that extra effort didn’t translate into better performance. And when motivation, time and effort increased significantly, overall performance decreased. The increased productivity did not beat the bread”, told the neuroscientist who led the study Elizabeth Bowman From the University of Melbourne to The Guardian newspaper.

According to Bowman, the drug only gave subjects more opportunities to be worse at what they did.

“It’s like putting more fuel in a car in the hope that it will go faster.”

Performance the decrease was at least due to the fact that those who took the drug collected more random backpacks compared to the placebo group.

The research team also found that those who performed better than average on the placebo did worse under the influence of the smart drug.

On the other hand, those in the placebo group who did worse occasionally did a little better under the influence of the smart drug.

So the drugs affected individuals in different ways depending on their initial performance level.

Published in Tiede magazine 10/2023.