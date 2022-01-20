Psychology The doctrine gets in even if you watch the video lectures at double the speed – However, too much hurry pays off

Understanding starts to suffer if the speed is 2.5 times, a recent study says.

Recorded lectures have become a routine in teaching during a coronary pandemic.

Some students try to complete lectures as efficiently as possible and watch video recordings at twice the speed, some even faster.

Ucla psychologists at the University of California’s Los Angeles campus have now investigated whether “quick viewing” affects understanding content.

Quick view does not impair learning – up to a certain point, researchers say.

The research showed that the students remembered the content of the lectures quite well, even though they followed them at twice the speed.

But when that limit is crossed, things and learning begin to blur. That’s what the professor of psychology says Alan Castel In the Ucla press release. He worked out with his colleagues on several experiments.

Together in the experiment, the researchers divided 231 students into four groups. These watched two lecture videos ranging in length from 13 to 15 minutes. One dealt with the ancient Roman Empire, the other with the valuation of real estate.

One group watched the instructional videos at normal speed, the other 1.5 times faster than usual.

The third group watched the lectures at twice the speed and the fourth at as much as 2.5 times the speed.

Subjects were not allowed to press the pause button. They were also not allowed to take notes.

Immediately after watching, students were asked about the videos. The questions had 20 multiple-choice and 20 right or wrong questions.

The group that watched the video at normal speed received an average of 26 correct answers to a total of 40 questions. The group that watched at twice the speed got 25 right, as did the group that watched the video at 1.5 times the speed.

The group that watched the video the fastest, at 2.5 times the speed, did not do as well. It answered 22 questions correctly.

“ “The speed of the video had a surprisingly small effect.”

Of the week after, the same groups received different tests related to the two videos. The researchers found out how well the information learned from the video had been memorized by the students.

At normal speeds, the average score for those who watched the video was 24. If you had watched the video at 1.5x or twice the speed, the score was 21 in both cases.

The group that followed the lectures did a little less well at a speed of 2.5 times: it got an average of 20 correct.

Experiments more was done. In them, the researchers tested different combinations of normal and fast viewing. In some experiments, groups that watched videos twice as fast performed even best.

“Surprisingly, the speed of the video had a surprisingly small effect on both direct and subsequent learning – until the student exceeded twice the speed of the video,” comments the first author of the study, a doctoral student. Dillon Murphy in the bulletin.

A person who speaks English usually has about 150 words per minute. Previous studies have shown that speech comprehension begins to decline as speech speed doubles. One limit in England is considered to be about 275 words per minute, Castel notes.

Researchers believe that students will be able to learn and remember what they have learned by watching accelerated videos.

“Students can save time and learn more efficiently when they watch recorded lectures faster. However, the student should not exceed twice the playback speed, ”Murphy advises.

If you look faster, the time saved can be used to learn something new in the same field.

Videos acceleration is also not necessarily effective if the course material is particularly complex or difficult, the researchers note.

The study was published Journal of Applied Cognitive Psychology.