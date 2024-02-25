Psychology | The adjacent queue always moves “faster” – The researcher explains what is annoying about waiting

Queuing annoy people. At the cash registers, the queue next to you always seems to move faster. This is not usually the case.

The main reason for the irritation is that we want quick solutions when queuing, and usually the same when waiting.

Associate Professor of Marketing at Texas McCombs School of Business Annabelle Roberts investigated the psychology of queuing in two studies. Some of the experiments were done in the laboratory, some online.

People's impatience is the main cause of frustration in queues, says Roberts.

The same feeling also comes if you have to wait for an important announcement, for example in a hospital. A person has a strong desire to get a solution to the problem that he faces right in front of him and to the thing that is already at the door.

“ The impatience of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump supporters rose on Election Day.

At seven in an online and lab-based study, participants chose whether they would work more earlier and pay for it.

The participants were willing to work 15 percent more for the same salary if they could do it earlier and if they could get it out of their minds at the same time.

They would work an hour of unpaid overtime to get the job done right away. The alternative was to get the same salary for doing the work after the vacation.

The anxiety of waiting in line intensifies when the wait is nearing its end.

In the survey, respondents rated their impatience while waiting for a corona vaccine or for a bus to arrive in downtown Chicago.

The closer the realization of the goal is, the more anxious the wait began to become.

The phenomenon was also realized in the 2020 US presidential election. Mixed Joe Biden that Donald Trump's supporters' impatience rose on election day. The impatience only increased when the votes were counted for a long time, he says bulletin Phys.Org – website

“Even those who expected that their candidate would not win wanted to get rid of the anxiety of waiting quickly,” says Roberts.

You can also produce this kind of anxiety yourself, even if you hate it. Recently, there has been a lot of talk about the hustle and bustle of everyday life that has been given to a new name too, procrastination.

“ Consumers don't always want the stress of knowing payments are due later.

Roberts considers what marketers and employers could do to reduce the anxiety associated with waiting.

For example, marketing campaigns where you can buy now and pay later may not work, says Robertson.

Consumers don't always want the stress of knowing payments are due later.

If companies have uncertainty about the delivery times of their packages, it is better to prepare customers in time for the wait. In this way, the consumer can adjust his expectations.

These findings may be of interest to managers who want to motivate their teams.

The studies have been published in two scientific journals: Journal of Personality and Social Psychology and Social Psychological and Personality Science.

