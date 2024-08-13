Psychology | Someone who can withstand stress well can suddenly collapse

Compulsively running at five in the morning is not necessarily a winner’s hour, but a substitute for dealing with unrecognized stress.

Some people don’t seem to stress at all. Still, there is no reason to admire them: the truth may be more than meets the eye.

Is it do you also have a co-worker who doesn’t seem to get stressed about anything? While others suffocate under the workload and show their stress in different ways, the unstressed always seem to cope. He doesn’t lose sleep at night and the surface doesn’t seem to tighten either.

First of all, no reason to be jealous. It could be that the person is acting.