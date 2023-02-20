Psychology | Some people react to criticism angrily – A psychologist explains why this can happen

For some people, tolerating criticism seems particularly difficult, even when there is clearly reason for self-reflection.

Some people find it particularly difficult to take criticism, and it often shows as defiant behavior. Often in the background lies the shame learned in childhood.

The co-worker avoids starting the project, and eventually the colleagues have to be placeholders. When the situation is discussed at the office, the co-worker reacts defensively to the criticism. A familiar situation for many.

