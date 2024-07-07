Psychology | Some people never become independent from their parents, and the result can be a “borrowed identity”

Some people copy their political values ​​and lifestyle directly from their parents. It used to be even more common than it is today.

If you don’t break away from your parents properly, you might end up repeating their values ​​and lifestyle. Your own identity becomes a borrowed one, and at some point a crisis may strike.

Odid you have a search phase as a teenager where you tried different styles? Or are you wondering who I am? You might be very interested in heavy music or drawing cartoons – different things than your parents.

The target phase is an essential part of identity formation.