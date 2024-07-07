Sunday, July 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Psychology | Some people never become independent from their parents, and the result can be a “borrowed identity”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 7, 2024
in World Europe
0
Psychology | Some people never become independent from their parents, and the result can be a “borrowed identity”
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Some people copy their political values ​​and lifestyle directly from their parents. It used to be even more common than it is today. Picture: Getty Images

If you don’t break away from your parents properly, you might end up repeating their values ​​and lifestyle. Your own identity becomes a borrowed one, and at some point a crisis may strike.

Odid you have a search phase as a teenager where you tried different styles? Or are you wondering who I am? You might be very interested in heavy music or drawing cartoons – different things than your parents.

The target phase is an essential part of identity formation.

#Psychology #people #independent #parents #result #borrowed #identity

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Stellar Blade creators reveal sales numbers

Stellar Blade creators reveal sales numbers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]