Psychology | Some people never become independent from their parents, and the result can be a “borrowed identity”

If you don’t break away from your parents properly, you might end up repeating their values and lifestyle. Your own identity becomes a borrowed one, and at some point a crisis may strike.
Odid you have a search phase as a teenager where you tried different styles? Or are you wondering who I am? You might be very interested in heavy music or drawing cartoons – different things than your parents.
The target phase is an essential part of identity formation.
#Psychology #people #independent #parents #result #borrowed #identity
Leave a Reply