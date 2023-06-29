Psychology | Some people already learn to resort to manipulation as children – Hiding one’s wishes can destroy a relationship

When manipulating, a person bends another to their own will without directly saying what they want. Hiding your true desires is harmful to a relationship, but it still happens – sometimes even without noticing.
“I am so bad at things like this… This is really awful and I’m sure no one even wants to help me. I feel like you don’t even understand how difficult it is for me. How am I going to get through this alone…”
