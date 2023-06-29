Thursday, June 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Psychology | Some people already learn to resort to manipulation as children – Hiding one’s wishes can destroy a relationship

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Psychology | Some people already learn to resort to manipulation as children – Hiding one’s wishes can destroy a relationship

It is often thought that manipulation is only resorted to by psychopaths who cold-bloodedly want to benefit from other people. In reality, it is almost not always a case of deliberate cheating. Picture: iStock

When manipulating, a person bends another to their own will without directly saying what they want. Hiding your true desires is harmful to a relationship, but it still happens – sometimes even without noticing.

“I am so bad at things like this… This is really awful and I’m sure no one even wants to help me. I feel like you don’t even understand how difficult it is for me. How am I going to get through this alone…”

#Psychology #people #learn #resort #manipulation #children #Hiding #wishes #destroy #relationship

See also  Perez's wife supports graceful actress against Verstappen
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Black Mirror makes everyone see the terms and conditions

Black Mirror makes everyone see the terms and conditions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result