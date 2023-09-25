Psychology | Smart people are slow-witted – Less flashes react more strongly and emotions run faster

Smart ones are cool. The emotional reactions of cognitively capable people are milder, develop more slowly and change more gradually than those of people whose information processing skills are weaker.

Thus are reporting researchers from North Dakota State University in the USA in the journal Intelligence. With a series of experiments, they found out whether the emotional reactions of people who blink and people who don’t blink differ from each other.

More than six hundred students participated in the five-part study. They gave background information about themselves and told how they had succeeded in the ACT test, which measures university readiness.

For example, an exam that tests English, mathematics and natural science skills weighs reasoning ability, problem solving and critical thinking. Colleges and universities in the United States use it a lot when making student selections.

For the participants were shown pictures that were positively or negatively charged. Those participants who, according to their report, had performed better than usual in the act tests, reacted to the pictures more mildly than the others.

Reactions were milder regardless of whether the images evoked positive or negative emotions. The reactions of those with better act results did not ignite more slowly, but they reached their peak more leisurely.

Those who were less successful in the act-tests had stronger emotional peaks and their emotions ran faster.

“We were surprised by the uniformity of the results”, the professor of psychology who led the research Michael Robinson says In Psypost magazine.

Robinson’s according to which it is possible that certain forms of intellectual activity obscure or confuse spontaneous emotions.

“Intelligent people may ‘overthink’ their emotions and lose touch with the aspects of their lives that are more emotionally connected,” says Robinson.

Published in Tiede magazine 11/2023.