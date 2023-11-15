Psychology | Rhythmicity is a temperamental trait that makes one person systematic and the other erratic – In a relationship, it often causes problems

Differences in temperament cause constant arguments and even differences in relationships, even if there is a solution to the problems. With the help of example situations, you can think about how your and your partner’s temperaments differ from each other. At the same time, you learn to understand yourself better.

QUka does not choose his partner based on temperament. But many have divorced because of it – often for nothing. This is how the pioneer of Finnish temperament research and professor emerita of psychology sums it up Liisa Keltikangas-Järvinen.