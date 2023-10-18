Psychology | Research: Sports strengthen mental health – the biggest benefits come from team sports

As a child started playing sports has a positive effect on the psychological well-being of young people, confirmed an Australian study.

Associate Professor, University of Queensland Asad Khan and colleagues found a connection in a study that followed more than 4,200 children for more than eight years. The clearest connection to mental health was in team sports.

“This can be due to social factors, such as the supportive company of teammates, the opportunity to find friends and the pursuit of a common goal.”

Journal of Adolescent Health published in the scientific journal research according to team sports, especially children and young people who are introverted and have difficulties functioning in social relationships benefit.

In addition, the influence of team sports is greater for boys than for girls. Boys also practice team sports more often than girls.

However, individual sports such as gymnastics and tennis were also found to support mental health.

Khan calls for ways to get more and more children involved in sports.

Mental health in Australia, 14 percent of 4-11-year-olds have disorders. They are more common in boys than in girls. In Finland, the prevalence is of the same order of magnitude.

Published in Tiede magazine 12/2023.