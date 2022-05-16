Psychology Research confirms that social media binge eating is distressing – and taking a break from soma promotes mental health

Even a week break reduces anxiety and depression.

Only A week’s break from social media can significantly improve mental well-being and reduce anxiety and depression, says the University of Bath in the UK. recent research.

A total of 154 randomly selected individuals participated in the study. They said they normally use social media on a daily basis.

The age distribution of the subjects was 18–72 years. Participants in the study said they spent an average of eight hours a week on social media.

Researched was divided into two groups. Those in the second group were asked to refrain from using social media. The control group, in turn, was asked to continue it as usual.

At the beginning of the study, the mental well-being, anxiety, and depression of all participants were measured by a questionnaire.

During the study week, those who gave up using social media used social media for an average of 21 minutes.

The use of social media in the control group was also slightly lower than usual, with an average of seven hours of social media use in the group.

Social the media break thus freed up significant time.

Some of the participants in the study had up to nine hours more time to spend on other activities during the study week, the researchers point out in a university bulletin.

“ “Reducing usage can be worth a try.”

Of the week after the trial period, study participants completed the same questionnaire again.

Abstainers on social media felt less anxious and depressed and better able to mentally.

No similar change was observed in the control group.

“Our research suggests that even a small break from social media can have positive effects,” says the study’s lead author, Dr. Jeff Lambert in a university bulletin.

At the same time, social media is a part of life for many and an integral part of how people are and how they interact with others, Lambert recalls.

“But if you spend hours a week on social media and suspect it will negatively impact your mental well-being, reducing use may be worth a try.”

In the future Lambert and his group would like to look more at whether the positive effects of social media breaks are focused on some age group or other distinctive group.

Further research is also needed to find out how sustainable the effects of the break are and whether a longer background would be more beneficial.

The study was published in the scientific journal Cyberpsychology.

Clearly however, it seems that the use of social media has also become part of the daily lives of Finns.

According to Statistics Finland In 2020, 69 per cent of Finns aged 16–89 used social media.

Use was most common in younger age groups. In 2021, more than 90 percent of those under the age of 34 followed social media channels, compared with only 38 percent of those over the age of 75.

