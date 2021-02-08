Psychology Psychologists Explore Reddit Forum: Emerging Divorce Can Be Identified From Words Months Before Separation

Psychologists are researching the divorce intentions of more than 600 people in more than a million messages on Reddit’s separation site. They figured out the words and emphases of the messages in the separation column.

Divorce often preceded by a silent school. But if couples talk to each other, one can interpret in good time about word choices and conversational style that the difference is ahead.

Psychologists found such signs in the United States months before the difference. Divorcing people, for example, begin to use more words like “I” and “we” before the difference. This suggests that they are working on the subject in their thoughts. The way of thinking is also changing.

Austin University psychologists in Texas study the communications of 6,803 people from the online service Reddit. They all participated in the dissociation discussion. There were over a million messages. The name of the column is BreakUps, in Finnish the differences.

If and when the divorce came, psychologists found out the divorced messages at Reddit went back up to a year before the divorce. The messages of the same person after the divorce were also examined for a long time.

In this way, psychologists wanted to find out if there were differences in the messages before and after the difference. They also followed all sorts of messages from the same person in different columns of Reddit, not just those related to interpersonal relationships.

“ The language changed the most in the week the difference was actually decided.

Psychologists found signs of an impending difference up to three months before the difference was actually decided.

The budding difference was evident in all language use and not just in the speech that focused on the relationship. The use of words in all subjects changed before the distinction was decided.

The language changed the most in the week the difference was actually decided. The speech usually returned to its former strengths within about six months.

“It seems like even before people are aware of the difference, it starts to affect their lives,” says the researcher Sarah Seraj. He is a doctoral student in psychology at the University of Texas at Austin.

“The resigning person himself may not notice how many times he uses certain words. However, their frequency can tell what a person’s emotional state is. ”

“ As the difference is sent, man becomes more and more self-centered.

One a clear difference was found in the use of the words “I” and “we”. Their percentage clearly increased before the difference. Prior to the difference, analytical thinking also waned. It didn’t matter if it was a divorce or a breakup of the relationship.

The words chosen indicate that the person is bothered by certain thoughts. The brain is loaded. As the difference is sent, the person becomes more and more self-centered, Seraj says.

Sometimes the abundant use of the word “I” is associated with depression and grief. Namely, a depressed person tends to focus on himself. According to Seraj, he does not know how to treat the position of others as much.

Kielen the differences became apparent in some more than a year after the difference. These people usually sent messages to the breakup column, the BreakUps group, for a longer period of time.

For example, they sent their separation story several times. This language that they had a harder time in their daily lives.

“The fascinating thing here is that with new technology, we can really see how people experience the difference as in real time,” says another author of the study, a psychologist Kate Blackburn From the University of Austin.

“Of course, we’ve known for a long time that the difference can be predicted from the language used by couples.”

Already in the year 2000 a study was published, where couples had been followed for 14 years.

In just a 15-minute interview, psychologists were able to predict pretty well whether the couple would divorce or not. The accuracy of the forecast was 93 percent, Blackburn says.

However, the current study was the first to investigate extensively whether examining texts in an online service could predict relationship breakdown and also how long people’s language use will change.

According to Blackburn, the Internet in general and its various forums are like a laboratory where you can study in real time how people experience different changes in different life situations.

A psychologist can provide help by interpreting conversations. The distressing life situation may be better handled, making it possible to find ways to move forward in life.

A study on the words and intentions of divorce was published Journal of the United States Academy of Sciences PNAS.