Psychology Pink snow drink speeds up running – snow effect surprised researchers

The color pink wakes the body to wait for an increase in energy.

Pink the beverage seems to affect the speed of the run.

This was the case for runners who rinsed or splashed pink-stained liquid in their mouths during the run.

Runners thought it was an energy drink.

An alternative for the runner was another “energy drink” that tasted the same but was colorless. It did not affect performance.

In an experiment ten healthy and running Britons ran on the mat for half an hour. They were instructed to run at a pace that was challenging for them.

However, the trial was joined and influenced by a plot that made runners expect a reward.

Before the test, you see, runners watched a video that accurately described how rinsing carbohydrate-containing substances in the mouth affects the body.

Runners were told that the running test would measure the effects of two different commercial sports drinks.

During the run, runners were asked to rinse their mouths with the sweetened solution.

It was either a colorless clear liquid or the same liquid, but stained with a pink food color.

Dyeing clearly affected running power. The pink drink speeded the run on the mat by 0.5 miles per hour.

In the half-hour test, it meant an increase of about 213 meters in running distance and an increase of about 4.4 percent in performance.

The pink liquid also helped make the run feel more enjoyable than usual.

Only ten people participated in the experiment, but it still makes us wonder how the human body responds to energy intake during exercise.

Nutritionists report the experiment and its strange result in Frontiers in Nutrition.

The surprising result was explained by the nutritionist Sanjoy Deb From the University of Westminster in the UK.

It has been found in the past that, for example, running or cycling helps if occasionally erupting in the mouth carbohydrates contain the substance. It “tunes” performance.

The phenomenon may be related to the fact that the brain’s motor center receives a quick reward for carbohydrates.

Man associate the color pink usually with something sweet.

Even if the mouth is not rinsed with the right energy drink, the pink color itself can cause a feeling where the athlete is doing better, explains Deb.

So it would be a placebo, a placebo effect. The runner thinks he is getting an “energy kick”.