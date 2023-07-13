Psychology | People who are especially loved are often good at “mentalizing” – This is what the superpower of human relationships is all about

Everyone has situations in their life where the ability and desire to understand other people fails. However, there would be a special need for utilizing mentalization in today’s time of multitasking and loneliness.

A good ability to mentalize is often a prerequisite for functioning human relationships. Still, it often disappoints precisely in the closest human relationships. Fortunately, the skill can be improved with very simple methods.

Think of someone especially considerate and safe from your loved ones. Can you explain why you feel comfortable in the company of this particular person?

The background of attentiveness can be the exceptionally good ability of a loved one to mentalize.

A simple everyday example of mentalizing could be the following situation: a person scolds his partner about the wrongly washed dishes in the aftermath of a relationship dispute.