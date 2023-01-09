Psychology | People in their thirties already start to lose years from their age – Those who feel younger do better on many measures, extensive evidence shows

People in their thirties already start to lose years from their age. Studies show that people who feel younger do better on many measures.

Dutch Emile Ratelband rose four years ago in the international media to news headlines. He wanted the court to take 20 years off his age.

Ratelband was 69 years old but said he felt 49 years old. The man who called himself a positivity coach was ready to give up his pension if the court would allow the date of the birth certificate to be moved 20 years later.