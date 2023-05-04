Psychology | Opening up to friends can turn out to be harmful – These are the signs to recognize the people you should open up to

Many people know that rumination, i.e. ruminating on the past, is harmful. Also, opening up to friends can sometimes make you see things in a negative light.

Talk about your problems, is the oft-repeated advice. Sometimes, however, opening up can turn into a feeling of sadness, which only makes you feel worse. Experts explain the difference between ruminating together and talking to make you feel better.

About problems talking makes it easier. This is how we have learned to think. When something unpleasant happens to us, we go to a friend, co-worker or therapist and begin to settle accounts – let off steam, release feelings and clear our heads.

According to experts, it’s not always worth it. Or at least talking in itself is not a patent solution to problems.