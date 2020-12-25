E.A shiny goose, brightly decorated biscuits or glowing red baked apples: We not only notice that the eye is eating, not only at Christmas time. We perceive aesthetically pleasing foods not only to be tastier, but also, under certain circumstances, to be healthier. At least that’s what a US study suggests, the results of which were published in the Journal of Marketing.

Experts from Germany do not see this connection quite so clearly, but they also emphasize how important optics, along with other aspects, are for our food purchase decisions. So what can we access?

People are visual beings, beautiful things attract us. This also applies to food. When it comes to food, beautiful does not necessarily mean healthy. A whole series of experiments by psychologist Linda Hagen from the University of Southern California now indicate that consumers still relate these two attributes.

In a first attempt, Hagen had 800 test persons search online for pictures of foods that were perceived as ugly or beautiful and then rated them as nutrient-rich and healthy or unhealthy in a next step. The vast majority of the participants rated the attractive foods as healthier.

Symmetrically cut fruit is convincing

In a further experiment, 400 test persons were shown two photos of avocado toast: While one picture showed the avocado smashed and smeared on the slice of bread, the second picture presented a sliced ​​fruit that was neatly arranged on the toast. The test participants rated the avocado bread in the second photo not only as healthier, but also as more natural.

However, the experiments also showed that beautiful foods are only perceived as healthier if they follow classic aesthetics, the study concluded. What is meant is an aesthetic that is reminiscent of ideal patterns in nature, i.e. characterized by a certain symmetry or order. Food with a more unusual or imaginative aesthetic was not perceived as healthier by the test persons.

“People perceive the same food as more natural if it happens to look nicer, and believe that this naturalness means health – both in terms of the presence of positive elements (e.g. nutrients) and the absence of negative elements (e.g. . Calories), ”says the study.

Beautiful people are considered more intelligent

For Soyoung Q Park, head of the Neuroscience Department of Decision-Making and Nutrition at the German Institute for Nutritional Research (DIfE), the effect observed in the study is no surprise: “If something is aesthetically pleasing, we assume that it is healthier and has more nutritional content is of higher value. ”One attribute radiates to other attributes that actually have nothing to do with the first property. The phenomenon is known as the so-called halo effect. It also comes into play, for example, when attractive people are automatically assessed as more intelligent and successful.

In another Hagens experiment, it became clear that the perceived naturalness of a food had a direct influence on the willingness to buy. Test subjects were willing to spend more money on a pepper if it was perceived as “beautiful” and, above all, as healthier. Manufacturers can take advantage of this phenomenon. A pretty presentation of food can distort nutritional assessments and negatively influence nutritional decisions, the study authors write. According to them, consumers in the US see an average of nearly 7,000 grocery and restaurant advertisements each year.

Nutritionist Park emphasizes that our decision for a food is based on our expectations: “A symmetrically arranged food arouses a certain expectation accordingly.”

According to the nutritional psychologist Johann Christoph Klotter from the Fulda University of Applied Sciences, expectations of such foods have primarily something to do with safety – and not with naturalness or health. “Eating has been a problem in human history: 200 years ago, a large part of the world was struggling with hunger. A properly arranged meal thus promises security instead of the chaos of starvation. ”How deep the fear of hunger is, showed not least the full shops before public holidays, according to Klotter. To him, the relationship described in the study between the visual attractiveness of a food and the perception of being healthy or natural seems implausible. “We are conservative when it comes to eating. In my opinion, order and symmetry rather address our need for tradition and habit. “

Kathrin Ohla, who heads the “Cognitive Neurophysiology” working group at Forschungszentrum Jülich, is also somewhat surprised by Hagen’s thesis: “I would rather associate crooked fruit or vegetables with naturalness.” For Ohla there is no doubt that people have a weakness for symmetry and patterns. The assessment of a food as healthy or unhealthy can also depend on the respective cultural and social backgrounds of the test participants, notes Ohla.

Regardless of this, the study once again makes it clear how important the appearance of a food is: “Seeing is certainly a very dominant sense when it comes to our decision for or against a food.” Studies have also shown that the color of a food Food even influences our sense of taste. “We regularly let visitors try two types of natural yoghurt at the open house, where the only difference is that one yoghurt has been colored red by us,” says Ohla. In fact, the red yoghurt would mostly be perceived as sweeter, although its taste does not differ from the white. Such taste sensations are not least the result of our experience: based on this, just seeing a food arouses a certain expectation.

The social environment matters

For psychologist and brain researcher Park, in addition to the visual factor, the social environment is also important for food decisions: “If, for example, a meat eater goes to lunch with five vegetarians, it will be difficult for him to order a bloody steak.” In addition to food intake: In addition to the social aspect, it also creates identity, which is evident not least from the fact that many people share photos of their meals on social networks. “And of course there we show pictures of a special dish instead of bag soups,” says Park.

In fact, it was mainly food photos on Instagram that inspired Linda Hagen to do her study. “One account specializes in preparing junk food such as food that is served in fine restaurants,” recalls the scientist. That ultimately led her to the question of whether a pretty presentation would make even unhealthy food appear a little healthier.