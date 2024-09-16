Psychology | Many harbor a secret, and it can even make you sick – These are our 13 most common secrets

Everything feels heavier when a secret weighs on the mind.

Secrecy is connected to our social relationships: we want to nurture our reputation or maintain an agreement. The most common secrets concern sexuality. However, hiding often does more harm than good – even for health.

Ppolitician Jimmy Carter made a surprisingly candid confession in an interview with Playboy magazine. It was published shortly before he was elected President of the United States in 1976.

“I have looked at many women lustfully. I have been unfaithful in my heart many times”, answered the future leader of a great power while pondering questions about sin in the magazine.