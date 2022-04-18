Psychology Love sprouts in wealth – romance increases in literature as the economy improves

A French university study looked at narrative literature and cultures over 3,800 years.

Economy development creates a foothold for romantic love. This is the conclusion of French and Spanish researchers, who present results based on extensive historical data. Nature Human Behavior magazine.

Professor at the PSL University in Paris Nicolas Baumard with colleagues found out how romantic love has been reflected in fiction over millennia.

Narrative literature gives a hint, according to the group, of the importance of love in different cultures. The review covered 19 geographical areas and covered as many as 3,800 years.

In Eurasian literature, romantic elements have increased over the last thousand years. Even before this, romantic love appeared in the early texts of ancient Greece, Rome, and India.

Group further explored how expressions of love were linked to the economic development of each culture.

The connection was strong: love took its place as wealth increased. Researchers place particular emphasis on the introduction of plowing, which improved agricultural productivity in medieval Europe.

The group ruled out other possible explanations, such as the influence of religion or politics. Only increased wealth seemed to explain the growing importance of love.

Published in Science 5/2022