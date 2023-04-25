Psychology | Lepsu home education can lead to the child becoming an adult inclined to please

In addition to home education, cultural ideals and personality traits also have their own influence on how well one knows how to stick to one’s boundaries.

Do you dare to say no? Home education has a lot to do with how well you are able to take care of your own limits and cope as an adult.

The boss is pissed off one more task for an already full desktop. It is obvious that there is no time for extra work this week, but still the extra task ends up on the to do list.

For example, in such situations it is difficult for many to say no, even though it is clear that they should.