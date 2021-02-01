Psychology Lack of contact bothers people and even endangers their health and well-being

Touch is an integral part of human nature. We even have slow nerves that convey a pleasant touch. Art, exercise, and being together even remotely can carry you through a difficult time hungry for touch.

Coronary pandemic has frozen contact between people so that some have been out of contact for months or continuously.

The still life is diabolical in a pandemic. Avoiding physical contact is one of the most important ways to prevent the virus from spreading, but touching has been proven to have great power to ease the plight of people that is now being experienced around the world.