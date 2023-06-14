Psychology | It’s not a good idea to stare at screens too often for your little one – a lot of screen time can slow down language development

It has been observed that a flickering television image attracts children even in the middle of play.

The little one should not be left too often to spend time in front of the TV or smart devices.

Rich screen time seems to slow down the linguistic development of infants. This was found out by the doctoral researcher Riikka Mustonen and colleagues in the studywhich they did as part of the University of Helsinki’s Leinikki project, which focuses on the language development of play-aged children.

164 children and their mothers participated in the study. The children were between 2.5 and 4 years old.