Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Psychology | Intelligence increased around the world for decades, but now the development is the opposite – Why are the people getting dumber?

June 28, 2023
Intelligence increased around the world for decades, but recently the trend has been rather the opposite. The reason may be the fading of intellectual challenges.

Around the world, people’s intelligence increased for a long time since the 1950s and 1960s. New Zealand researcher James Flynn drew attention to a phenomenon that came to be called, according to him, the Flynn effect.

In recent years, the results of intelligence tests have stopped improving and even worsened. Observations of such a reverse Flynn effect have been made both in the United States and in the Nordic countries.

