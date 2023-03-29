Psychology | In challenging situations, it can be natural to resort to self-deprecation – This is the kind of negative inner speech that is harmful to well-being

Many people don’t even notice that they constantly think badly of themselves. At worst, someone struggling with negative inner speech may feel unworthy all the time.

You are stupid. You messed up again!

Few people would say this to a friend, but many people constantly harbor similar nastiness to themselves. Barking is about a negative inner voice.

Inner voice or inner speech means thoughts that a person has about himself or his own activities, says specialist in psychiatry, doctor of training Hanna-Mari Hilden.