Psychology In a relationship, a person literally goes under another skin – A partner’s stress and negativity even make them sick

Stress adhesion and problems in a relationship are even visible in the gut, which becomes harmfully more permeable. Emotions are also contagious, especially negative emotions.

Most recognize their own prolonged stress and perceive it as harmful to themselves. Instead, it is not easy for a person to realize that stress can infect others, especially loved ones.

Recently, it has been studied how in a relationship, partners literally get under each other’s skin. Social psychologist Rosie Shroutin led research developed a model for how a partner’s stress affects another mentally and biologically.