Psychology | If arguments scare you and speaking your mind is terrifying, the reason may be found in childhood

You must not feel this way, a person might think about his negative feelings.

Your own negative feelings and thoughts may seem like they shouldn’t exist. Such hiding of emotions can be a habit learned in childhood. In the long run, it is harmful, and difficult things do find a way out.

Mmost of us have been raised to be tactful. Even so tactfully that when a difficult situation comes up, we try to avoid it altogether. Or we bottle up our feelings and thoughts instead of talking about them.

Psychologist and Psychotherapist working at Terveystalo Tania Virintien Suppressed emotions usually find an outlet in the end.