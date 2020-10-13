W.hen people sink into the black hole of depression, the way out of the dark depths often takes a lot of strength. If he succeeds at all. Just picking up the phone and finding a therapist is often beyond the strength of those affected. In recent years and decades, researchers have made great efforts to further improve the treatment of depression. On the other hand, little attention has been paid to prevention. When it comes to depression, prevention is better than cure – ideally, you don’t even slip into the dark hole.

Prevention research is also picking up speed. The approach of child and adolescent psychiatrist Gerd Schulte-Körne, Director of the Clinic and Polyclinic for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Psychosomatics and Psychotherapy at the University of Munich, is family-based. Schulte-Körne and his colleagues work with parents who are already suffering from depression and their children who are not ill. There is a good reason for this.