Psychology Helping makes you happy, a psychological test confirmed

It is better to pursue another’s happiness than your own.

Happy the secret of feeling may lie in turning your gaze from your own navel to other people.

Namely, new research shows that we are happier when we try to wing the happiness of others than when we strive for our own happiness.

Psychologists at the University of Missouri-Columbia, USA Liudmila Titova and Kennon Sheldon asked their subjects to recall a situation where they had done something to feel good about their own happiness, as well as a case where they were working for someone else’s happiness.

Working for another had felt better.

Similar other experiments gave results.

In one of them, the subjects were allowed to take the refund of the parking fee either to themselves or push it into the parking meter of a stranger.

Giving warmed up more than taking money.

According to researchers, the phenomenon can be explained by the fact that when we help, we experience contact with other people.

Acting for the benefit of others seems to be especially rewarding, because just socializing with others does not make you feel as good.

The study was published in The Journal of Positive Psychology.

Published in Science 4/2022