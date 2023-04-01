Psychology | Finns have been tested at the beginning of the year, but why are some more patient than others? The therapist answers

Recent events have also increased Finns’ sense of self-sufficiency, says the expert. The therapist tells ten ways you can develop your own patience.

Finally! The Turkish parliament approved Finland’s NATO membership!

But patience has been tested lately.

NATO membership is also expected Commissioning of the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant, which has moved over and over again. Spring has been awaited, when last winter has surprised me again and again. It is expected salary increases, of strikes termination and reduction in the price of electricity.

Someone is waiting the opening of a convenience storesomeone the missing medicine to the pharmacy and someone that the apartment would be sold.

The surface has had to be stretched and it may be that it has broken from time to time. But can patience be developed?

“Patience is learned just like other social skills,” says the solution-oriented Therapist and cognitive brief therapist Anniina Nieminen.

For patience according to him, it is characteristic that a person learns to look at things objectively, so to speak, from a helicopter perspective.

“Thus, you also learn to regulate your emotional life and manage yourself,” says Nieminen.

According to Nieminen, the basic idea in developing patience is to accept circumstances that cannot be changed, and to recognize the feelings that the situation causes. Such are, for example, disappointment, sadness, anger and so on.

“Therefore, these feelings can also be overcome,” says Nieminen.

Patience, according to him, means a certain kind of tenacity, guts and long-suffering to wait for the future goal – be it NATO membership or the transition to the cycling season.

Basically, according to Nieminen, patience is hope. To believe that the desired goal will be achieved. Confidence that in time the goal will be realized, both in big and small matters.

That in time Turkey will warm to the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden. That in time this checkout line will also move forward and I will be able to pay.

“ Some of us are more patient than others.

With examples is of great importance in strengthening trust.

“When the president Sauli Niinistö told that he is relieved by the progress of the NATO process, it created community and security: we are in the same boat,” says Nieminen.

Positive experiences strengthen a person’s belief in success.

“They increase the so-called sense of self-sufficiency,” says Nieminen.

According to Nieminen, Finns have developed in this respect in recent years.

Patience was already tested during the corona pandemic and the long-lasting restrictions.

“Despite the challenges at the beginning, new operating models have been introduced and we have survived together. It is precisely these kinds of performances, peer experiences, encouragement and interpreting one’s own emotional reactions that strengthen the feeling of ability,” NIeminen says.

Other some of us are more patient than others. Our ability to control impulses varies. Sometimes each of us succeeds better, sometimes worse.

In everyday life, the surface burns more easily for very simple reasons: if we are tired or hungry.

Patience runs out easily if the life situation is stressful.

“It is typical for a person to behave in a friendly and calm manner at the workplace, for example, but when he comes home, he explodes at family members for the slightest reason,” Nieminen states.

“ The French have a saying that patience is the virtue of donkeys.

Patience is also linked to the culture: while in Finland people politely wait in a line of cars, in some other countries the Horns are already blowing loudly.

Whereas Finns work calmly until they are 65 years old or even older, the French rush to the streets to demonstrate their opinion when the retirement age is planned to be raised from 62 to 64.

The French also have a proverb that patience is the virtue of donkeys.

Can you a person to be too patient?

“Yes, you can,” says Nieminen.

According to him, the goal of the future should be able to be related to the bigger picture, the whole life.

Excessive patience can be a question, for example, when a person stays in a self-harming relationship, hoping that the other person will still change.

Or when you are aiming for a place to study, which requires unreasonable efforts, for example, endangering your mental health. Or if you patiently try to persevere in an overly burdensome job year after year at the limit of your strength.

“That’s when a person doesn’t recognize or dare to face their own feelings,” says Nieminen.

In this case, it would be worthwhile to slow down and think about whether you are living a life according to yourself and your own values. According to Nieminen, the question can be scary, because if you answer no, it can mean big changes in everyday life.

Anniina Nieminen gives ten tips for developing patience:

1. Identify the negative feeling and say it out loud. Go out, go ice skating, go to the gym or spend the evening watching series. Channel the feeling of annoyance into action: reading a magazine, cycling, mowing the laundry. Water is calming, so sauna, shower, bath or open swimming help.

2. If the moment of coming home is a critical situation, adults can make an interaction agreement like this: when I come home, I want to take a shower first and only then talk about how the day went and what’s up. Making your own “instructions for use” visible is fair to your partner.

Someone might march home after being the first to the fridge and open a can of beer. Alcohol can sometimes help, but it’s not worth developing a habit. Besides, alcohol does not necessarily prevent the surface from burning. It can also make the irritation worse.

3. Change your perspective. What you focus on becomes stronger. Patience grows when you think that the good you are waiting for will happen instead of focusing on thinking: not again.

4. Change your attitude. Even Epictetus stated that ultimately people are not shocked by things, but by their beliefs about them. Beliefs can be influenced by yourself. Therapists talk about the “cognitive triangle”, where thought, feeling and action influence each other. For example, if you think that a dog is nice, meeting a dog will evoke pleasant feelings. If, on the other hand, you think the dog is dangerous, meeting the dog arouses fear and increases stress.

5. Breathe. Count to five and inhale during it so that the belly bulges. After that, breathe out again to the count of five, so that the stomach deflates, like a balloon. Hold your breath for a while after the breathing cycle and repeat a few times. This activates the most important brain nerve, the vagus nerve, which acts as a brake, immediately calms and increases the feeling of control when the sympathetic nervous system cannot “relax” on its own.

6. Go on an imaginary trip to your favorite place. Put one hand on the heart and the other hand on it so that the hands are placed in the shape of the heart. Close your eyes and imagine that you are where you are most comfortable: on the sofa at home, on the cottage pier or on the sauna rafts.

7. Practice conscious presence, i.e. mindfulness, which aims to identify and accept both negative and positive emotions. There are exercises suitable for this purpose on the Internet.

8. Get out into nature. According to research, being in nature increases a person’s mental and physical well-being.

9. Ask a loved one for a hug and schedule some quality time in your calendar.

10. Crunch the pet. It can relieve stress.